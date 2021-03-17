James Makore is a Zimbabwean politician. On 17 March 2021, Makore joined Zanu-PF having served as a member of the MDC-T.

Career

Founding MDC

Makore served as one of Morgan Tsvangirai’s closest aides before the Government of National Unity (GNU) was formed. He was a director in Tsvangirai's office up until 2007 when he decided to run for political office. Makore contested and won the Chitungwiza Senator post on an MDC ticket in March 2008.

Makore is a war veteran who trained in Zimbabwe, Zambia and Namibia. He was later responsible for recruiting ZANLA cadres. He said he remained in Zanu PF after Independence up until 1997. Asked why he left Zanu-PF, Makore referred to Zimbabwe's involvement in the war in DRC as one of the reasons he left. He said: