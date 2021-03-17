Makore is one of the trade unionists from the [[ZCTU]] who joined hands with Tsvangirai and many others to form the MDC. He served as overall coordinator in 1999, then as director of organizing in 2001, rising to become a director in Tsvangirai's office.<ref name="Z">[https://www.thezimbabwean.co/2011/09/swear-in-makore-demands-mdc/ Swear in Makore, demands MDC], ''The Zimbabwean'', Published: September 27, 2011, Retrieved: March 17, 2021</ref>

Makore is one of the trade unionists from the [[ZCTU]] who joined hands with Tsvangirai and many others to form the MDC. He served as overall coordinator in 1999, then as director of organizing in 2001, rising to become a director in Tsvangirai's office.<ref name="Z">[https://www.thezimbabwean.co/2011/09/swear-in-makore-demands-mdc/ Swear in Makore, demands MDC], ''The Zimbabwean'', Published: September 27, 2011, Retrieved: March 17, 2021</ref>

Makore is a war veteran who trained in Zimbabwe, Zambia and Namibia. He was later responsible for recruiting [[ZANLA]] cadres. He said he remained in Zanu PF after Independence up until 1997. Asked why he left Zanu-PF, Makore referred to Zimbabwe's involvement in the war in DRC as one of the reasons he left. He said:

[[File:James Makore.jpg|thumb|James Makore]] '''James Makore''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician. On 17 March 2021, Makore joined [[Zanu-PF]] having served as a member of the [[MDC-T]].

Career

Founding MDC

Makore served as one of Morgan Tsvangirai’s closest aides before the Government of National Unity (GNU) was formed. He was a director in Tsvangirai's office up until 2007 when he decided to run for political office. Makore contested and won the Chitungwiza Senator post on an MDC ticket in March 2008.

"There were areas of disagreements, labour issues, external wars etc."

As Senator for Harare, Makore chaired the Portfolio Committee on Women, Gender and Community Development and the Thematic Committee on Gender.[2]

Leaving MDC Alliance

In April 2020, Makore together with Gift Chimanikire, Cephas Makuyana among others left Nelson Chamisa's MDC Alliance for the then Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T.[3]





Rejoining Zanu PF

On 17 March 2021, Makore and Obert Gutu joined Zanu PF. The two met Emmerson Mnangagwa and Constantino Chiwenga at State House in Harare. The meeting was also attended by Zanu PF national chair Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Ezra Chadzamira and Lovemore Matuke. Prior to joining Zanu PF, Makore and Gutu had served as members of the MDC-T.[4]