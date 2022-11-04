On 17 March 2021, Makore and [[Obert Gutu]] joined Zanu PF. The two met [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] and [[Constantino Chiwenga]] at [[State House]] in [[Harare]]. The meeting was also attended by Zanu PF national chair [[Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri]], [[Ezra Chadzamira]] and [[Lovemore Matuke]]. Prior to joining Zanu PF, Makore and Gutu had served as members of the MDC-T.<ref name = "H">Farirai Machivenyika, [https://www.herald.co.zw/just-in-obert-gutu-and-james-makore-join-zanu-pf/ JUST IN: Obert Gutu and James Makore join Zanu-pf], ''The Herald'', Published: March 17, 2021, Retrieved: March 17, 2021</ref>

On '''17 March 2021''', '''Makore''' and [[Obert Gutu]] joined Zanu PF. The two met [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] and [[Constantino Chiwenga]] at [[State House]] in [[Harare]]. The meeting was also attended by Zanu PF national chair [[Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri]], [[Ezra Chadzamira]] and [[Lovemore Matuke]]. Prior to joining Zanu PF, Makore and Gutu had served as members of the MDC-T. <ref name="H">Farirai Machivenyika, [https://www.herald.co.zw/just-in-obert-gutu-and-james-makore-join-zanu-pf/ JUST IN: Obert Gutu and James Makore join Zanu-pf], ''The Herald'', Published: March 17, 2021, Retrieved: March 17, 2021</ref>

In April 2020, Makore together with [[Gift Chimanikire]], [[Cephas Makuyana]] among others left [[Nelson Chamisa]]'s [[MDC Alliance]] for the then [[Thokozani Khupe]] led [[MDC-T]].<ref name="HP">Christopher Makaza, [https://www.hararepost.co.zw/en/the-news/local-news/3969-mdc-bigwigs-dump-chamisa MDC bigwigs dump Chamisa], ''Harare Post'', Published: April 28, 2020, Retrieved: March 17, 2021</ref>

In ''' April 2020 ''' , ''' Makore ''' together with [[Gift Chimanikire]], [[Cephas Makuyana]] among others left [[Nelson Chamisa]]'s [[MDC Alliance]] for the then [[Thokozani Khupe]] led [[MDC-T]]. <ref name="HP">Christopher Makaza, [https://www.hararepost.co.zw/en/the-news/local-news/3969-mdc-bigwigs-dump-chamisa MDC bigwigs dump Chamisa], ''Harare Post'', Published: April 28, 2020, Retrieved: March 17, 2021</ref>

As Senator for Harare, ''' Makore ''' chaired the Portfolio Committee on Women, Gender and Community Development and the Thematic Committee on Gender.<ref name="ND">Veneranda Langa, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2015/05/women-rights-groups-plead-with-parly-over-gender-commission-independence/ Women’ rights groups plead with Parly over Gender Commission independence], ''NewsDay;;, Published: May 5, 2015, Retrieved: March 17, 2021</ref>

As Senator for Harare, Makore chaired the Portfolio Committee on Women, Gender and Community Development and the Thematic Committee on Gender.<ref name="ND">Veneranda Langa, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2015/05/women-rights-groups-plead-with-parly-over-gender-commission-independence/ Women’ rights groups plead with Parly over Gender Commission independence], ''NewsDay;;, Published: May 5, 2015, Retrieved: March 17, 2021</ref>

''' Makore ''' is one of the trade unionists from the [[ZCTU]] who joined hands with Tsvangirai and many others to form the MDC. He served as overall coordinator in ''' 1999 ''' , then as director of organizing in ''' 2001 ''' , rising to become a director in Tsvangirai's office.<ref name="Z">[https://www.thezimbabwean.co/2011/09/swear-in-makore-demands-mdc/ Swear in Makore, demands MDC], ''The Zimbabwean'', Published: September 27, 2011, Retrieved: March 17, 2021</ref>

Makore is one of the trade unionists from the [[ZCTU]] who joined hands with Tsvangirai and many others to form the MDC. He served as overall coordinator in 1999, then as director of organizing in 2001, rising to become a director in Tsvangirai's office.<ref name="Z">[https://www.thezimbabwean.co/2011/09/swear-in-makore-demands-mdc/ Swear in Makore, demands MDC], ''The Zimbabwean'', Published: September 27, 2011, Retrieved: March 17, 2021</ref>

Makore is a war veteran who trained in Zimbabwe, Zambia and Namibia. He was later responsible for recruiting [[ZANLA]] cadres. He said he remained in Zanu PF after Independence up until 1997. Asked why he left Zanu - PF, Makore referred to Zimbabwe's involvement in the war in DRC as one of the reasons he left. He said:

''' Makore' '' is a war veteran who trained in Zimbabwe, Zambia and Namibia. He was later responsible for recruiting [[ZANLA]] cadres. He said he remained in Zanu PF after Independence up until ''' 1997 ''' . Asked why he left Zanu PF, Makore referred to Zimbabwe's involvement in the war in DRC as one of the reasons he left. He said:

Makore served as one of [[Morgan Tsvangirai]]’s closest aides before the [[Government of National Unity]] (GNU) was formed. He was a director in Tsvangirai ' s office up until 2007 when he decided to run for political office. Makore contested and won the [[Chitungwiza]] Senator post on an MDC ticket in March 2008.

'''Makore''' served as one of [[Morgan Tsvangirai]]’s closest aides before the [[Government of National Unity]] (GNU) was formed. He was a director in Tsvangirai's office up until 2007 when he decided to run for political office. Makore contested and won the [[Chitungwiza]] Senator post on an MDC ticket in '''March 2008'''.

Following the resignation of [[Tafandwa Musekiwa]], a by election was held '''27–28 March 2004'''. The result, [[Zengeza]] returned to [[Parliament]]:

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

[[File:James Makore.jpg|thumb|James Makore]] '''James Makore''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician. On ''' 17 March 2021 ''' , ''' Makore ''' joined [[Zanu-PF]] having served as a member of the [[MDC-T]].

[[File:James Makore.jpg|thumb|James Makore]] '''James Makore''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician. On 17 March 2021, Makore joined [[Zanu-PF]] having served as a member of the [[MDC-T]].

James Makore

James Makore is a Zimbabwean politician. On 17 March 2021, Makore joined Zanu-PF having served as a member of the MDC-T.

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

Following the resignation of Tafandwa Musekiwa, a by election was held 27–28 March 2004. The result, Zengeza returned to Parliament:

Christopher Chigumba of Zanu PF with 8 447 votes,

James Makore of MDC with 6 706 votes,

of MDC with 6 706 votes, Gideon Chinogurei of ZANU (Ndonga) with 96 votes,

Tendayi Chakanyuka of National Alliance for Good Governance with 37 votes.

Events

Founding MDC

Makore served as one of Morgan Tsvangirai’s closest aides before the Government of National Unity (GNU) was formed. He was a director in Tsvangirai's office up until 2007 when he decided to run for political office. Makore contested and won the Chitungwiza Senator post on an MDC ticket in March 2008.

Makore is a war veteran who trained in Zimbabwe, Zambia and Namibia. He was later responsible for recruiting ZANLA cadres. He said he remained in Zanu PF after Independence up until 1997. Asked why he left Zanu PF, Makore referred to Zimbabwe's involvement in the war in DRC as one of the reasons he left. He said:

"There were areas of disagreements, labour issues, external wars etc."

Makore is one of the trade unionists from the ZCTU who joined hands with Tsvangirai and many others to form the MDC. He served as overall coordinator in 1999, then as director of organizing in 2001, rising to become a director in Tsvangirai's office.[1]

As Senator for Harare, Makore chaired the Portfolio Committee on Women, Gender and Community Development and the Thematic Committee on Gender.[2]

Leaving MDC Alliance

In April 2020, Makore together with Gift Chimanikire, Cephas Makuyana among others left Nelson Chamisa's MDC Alliance for the then Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T. [3]

Rejoining Zanu PF

On 17 March 2021, Makore and Obert Gutu joined Zanu PF. The two met Emmerson Mnangagwa and Constantino Chiwenga at State House in Harare. The meeting was also attended by Zanu PF national chair Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Ezra Chadzamira and Lovemore Matuke. Prior to joining Zanu PF, Makore and Gutu had served as members of the MDC-T. [4]

Further Reading