Difference between revisions of "James Manyika"
|
m
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→Career)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 88:
|Line 88:
==Career==
==Career==
|−
James is the director at McKinsey Global Institute where he is said to be one of the leaders at McKinsey’s Global High Tech, Media and Telecom Practice which is based in Silicon Valley.<ref name="McKinseyGlobalInstitute">[http://www.mckinsey.com/insights/mgi/people/james_manyika James Manyika], ''McKinsey Global Institute'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 14, 2015</ref> He has carried out research on several issues ranging from global economic trends, technology and its impact on business among other issues.<ref name="McKinseyGlobalInstitute"/> Manyika has also worked with various institutions and is a board member of the University of California, Berkeley School of Information and Havard University's Du Bois Institute for African and African American Research.
|+
James is the director at McKinsey Global Institute where he is said to be one of the leaders at McKinsey’s Global High Tech, Media and Telecom Practice which is based in Silicon Valley.<ref name="McKinseyGlobalInstitute">[http://www.mckinsey.com/insights/mgi/people/james_manyika James Manyika], ''McKinsey Global Institute'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 14, 2015</ref> He has carried out research on several issues ranging from global economic trends, technology and its impact on business among other issues.<ref name="McKinseyGlobalInstitute"/> Manyika has also worked with various institutions and is a board member of the University of California, Berkeley School of Information and Havard University's Du Bois Institute for African and African American Research.
|+
|+
==Positions Currently Held==
==Positions Currently Held==
|Line 138:
|Line 140:
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title=About James Manyika - Pindula, Local Knowledge
|+
|title= About James Manyika - Pindula, Local Knowledge
|titlemode=replace
|titlemode=replace
|−
|keywords=Wikipedia James Manyika, McKinsey Global Institute, Zimbabwean
|+
|keywords=Wikipedia James Manyika, McKinsey Global Institute,
|−
|
|+
Zimbabwean
|+
|+
|=
}}
}}
|−
[[Category: Zimbabwean Diaspora]]
|+
[[Category:Zimbabwean Diaspora]]
[[Category:Business Executives]]
[[Category:Business Executives]]
|−
[[Category: Diaspora]]
|+
[[Category:Diaspora]]
Latest revision as of 09:48, 25 January 2022
|Dr.
James Manyika
|Born
|James M. Manyika
Harare, Zimbabwe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Education
|University of Zimbabwe
|Alma mater
|University of Zimbabwe, Oxford University
|Occupation
|Spouse(s)
|Sarah Manyika[1]
|Children
|Julian
James Manyika is a Zimbabwean national who was a presidential advisor to United States of America president, Barack Obama and director at McKinsey and Company.
Background
Manyika was born and raised in Zimbabwe in August 1965. He is married to Sarah Ladipo Manyika and the couple has a child named Julian [2]
Educational Background
James Manyika studied for a Bsc in Electrical Engineering at the University of Zimbabwe before earning an MA, Msc and Phd from Oxford University.[3] He is also a Rhodes scholar, was a visiting scientist at NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory; and faculty exchange fellow at MIT, and a Smith-Rippon Senior Scholar.
Career
James is the director at McKinsey Global Institute where he is said to be one of the leaders at McKinsey’s Global High Tech, Media and Telecom Practice which is based in Silicon Valley.[4] He has carried out research on several issues ranging from global economic trends, technology and its impact on business among other issues.[4] Manyika has also worked with various institutions and is a board member of the University of California, Berkeley School of Information and Havard University's Du Bois Institute for African and African American Research.
In January 2022, Google appointed James Manyika as the company’s first Senior Vice President of Technology and Society. Google said Manyika would report directly to Alphabet’s (Google’s parent company) CEO Sundar Pichai and would be working on the impact of technology on society and the environment.[5]
Positions Currently Held
- Trustee at the Aspen Institution and the World Affairs Council of California
- Serves on the advisory boards of the University of California at Berkeley’s School of Information and Havard University’s Du Bois Institute for African and African American Research
Positions Previously Held
- Innovation Advisory Board at the Department of Commerce.[6]
Publications
- Global growth: Can productivity save the day in an aging world?
- Global flows in a digital age: How trade, finance, people, and data connect the world economy
- Disruptive technologies: Advances that will transform life, business, and the global economy
- Manufacturing the future: The next era of global growth and innovation
- Big data: The next frontier for innovation, competition, and productivity
- Connectivity for all
- 2014’s Biggest, Wildest Ideas
- Digital era brings hyperscale challenges
- Measuring the full impact of digital capital
- Overcoming obesity: An initial economic assessment
Publications are available Here
Videos
References
- ↑ Vanessa Okwara, My style is simple and chic -Sarah Ladipo Manyika, New Telegraph, Published 3 Aug 2014, Retrieved: 15 Mar 2015
- ↑ https://www.techzim.co.zw/2018/06/google-introduces-podcasts-app-clean-but-a-bit-too-simple/
- ↑ James Manyika McKinsey Consultant Zimbabwean Millionaire, The African Millionaire, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 14, 2015
- ↑ 4.0 4.1 James Manyika, McKinsey Global Institute, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 14, 2015
- ↑ Valentine Muhamba, Google appoints Zimbabwean as Senior Vice President, Techzim, Published: January 25, 2022, Retrieved: January 25, 2022
- ↑ Zimbabwean gets top Obama job, NewsDay, Published: December 24, 2012, Retrieved: March 14, 2015