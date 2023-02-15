James Manyika is a Zimbabwean national who was a presidential advisor to United States of America president, Barack Obama and director at McKinsey and Company.

Background

Manyika was born and raised in Zimbabwe in August 1965. He is married to Sarah Ladipo Manyika and the couple has a child named Julian [2]

Educational Background

James Manyika studied for a Bsc in Electrical Engineering at the University of Zimbabwe before earning an MA, Msc and Phd from Oxford University.[3] He is also a Rhodes scholar, was a visiting scientist at NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory; and faculty exchange fellow at MIT, and a Smith-Rippon Senior Scholar.

Career

James is the director at McKinsey Global Institute where he is said to be one of the leaders at McKinsey’s Global High Tech, Media and Telecom Practice which is based in Silicon Valley.[4] He has carried out research on several issues ranging from global economic trends, technology and its impact on business among other issues.[4] Manyika has also worked with various institutions and is a board member of the University of California, Berkeley School of Information and Havard University's Du Bois Institute for African and African American Research.

In January 2022, Google appointed James Manyika as the company’s first Senior Vice President of Technology and Society. Google said Manyika would report directly to Alphabet’s (Google’s parent company) CEO Sundar Pichai and would be working on the impact of technology on society and the environment.[5]

Positions Currently Held

Trustee at the Aspen Institution and the World Affairs Council of California

Serves on the advisory boards of the University of California at Berkeley’s School of Information and Havard University’s Du Bois Institute for African and African American Research

Positions Previously Held

Innovation Advisory Board at the Department of Commerce.[6]

Publications

Global growth: Can productivity save the day in an aging world?

Global flows in a digital age: How trade, finance, people, and data connect the world economy

Disruptive technologies: Advances that will transform life, business, and the global economy

Manufacturing the future: The next era of global growth and innovation

Big data: The next frontier for innovation, competition, and productivity

Connectivity for all

2014’s Biggest, Wildest Ideas

Digital era brings hyperscale challenges

Measuring the full impact of digital capital

Overcoming obesity: An initial economic assessment

Videos

