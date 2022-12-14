Difference between revisions of "James Maridadi"

He was posted to Senegal. The former ambassador there [[Trudy Stevenson]], ( deceased ) was also an ex-MDC MP. <ref name="The Zimbabwean"> [https://www.thezimbabwemail.com/zimbabwe/i-wont-speak-ill-of-zimbabwe-ambassador-james-maridadi/ I won’t speak ill of Zimbabwe – Ambassador James Maridadi ], ''The Zimbabwean; Published: 11 July 2019, Retrieved: 2 September 2019''</ref>

James Maridadi is a Zimbabwean politician who served under the MDC-T party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Mabvuku Tafara Constituency. He is a former radio disc jockey and was regarded as one of the best in his day. He is also noted as the MP who brought the motion to parliament to have President Robert Mugabe impeached. In July 2019, he was appointed Zimbabwe's ambassador to Senegal.

Personal Details

Born: 1 November 1967 in a family of six.

Marriage: Sarah Lifa and they have four children; Tariro Sandra, Shamiso Brenda, Munyaradzi and James Jnr.[1] He was born to Mapira Maridadi and Esnath Maradadi.[2]



School / Education

Secondary: Mabvuku Secondary School for his O level education, then attended Churchill Boys High for his A level studies.[1]

Tertiary: PhD in Public Management candidate with Leeds Metropolitan University. [1]

Academic Qualifications:

Diploma in Public Relations (1990) - Zimbabwe Institute of PR Diploma in Journalism & Mass Communication(1992) - Christian College of Southern Africa

Higher Diploma Business Studies (2002) Zimbabwe Institute of Management

Certificate in Finance (2007) - University of Zimbabwe

Post Grad Diploma Business Administration (2009) - Nottingham Trent University UK

MBA Corporate Strategy(2011) - Nottingham Trent University UK MSc Leadership & Change Mgt (March2013) - Leeds Metropolitan University UK.

Certificate - Radio Presenters Course (1995) - British Broadcasting Corporation

Certificate - Senior TV Producers' Course (1996) - Deutsche Welle (Germany)

Certificate - Mgt Dev for Senior Radio/TV Presenters(1998) - Commonwealth Broadcasting Association

Certificate - Management Development (2003)- Zimbabwe Institute of Management

Certificate - Executive Development (2008) - University of Zimbabwe.[1]

Service/Career

James Maridadi is famously known for his stint on as a radio presenter/producer from 1992 to 2000 on Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation's then Radio 3, now Power FM where he was known as 'J-Touch'. [1][2][3] He also presented Coke on the Beat with Patricia Mabviko. From 2000 to 2004 he was Senior Manager for Corporate Communication & Investor Relations at Trust Bank. [1]

He later worked for the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority Holdings from 2004 to 2009 as General Manager.[1]

Political

He joined the Movement for Democratic Change MDC-T at its formation in 1999. [1] After opting for voluntary retrenchment at Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority Holdings, [4], he joined the then Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai's Office from 2009 to 2011, where he served as Chief Spokesperson and Deputy Director of Information. [1] [5]

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mabvuku–Tafara returned to Parliament:

James Maridadi of MDC–T with 7 917 votes or 51.05 percent,

of MDC–T with 7 917 votes or 51.05 percent, Godwills Masimirembwa of Zanu PF with 6 319 votes or 40.75 percent,

Aaron Mtombeni of MDC–N with 1 141 votes or 7.36 percent,

2 others with 131 votes or 0.84 percent.

Total 15 508 votes

Events

He was noted for his boisterous style in parliament. Noting ‘Zim 13 million People, 75 Ministers: South Africa 52 Million People 28 Ministers’ MP James Maridadi. [6]

And being outspoken on elite privileges. [7] PA Zimbabwe Website, 3 December 2015; Retrieved, 13 July 2019.

He famously brought the motion in parliament to have President Robert Mugabe impeached, on 18 November 2017. The impeachment did not happen as the president resigned that day. [8]

In 2019, he was selected as an ambassador-designate by Emmerson Mnangagwa.

He was posted to Senegal. The former ambassador there Trudy Stevenson, (deceased) was also an ex-MDC MP. [9]