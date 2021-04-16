Difference between revisions of "James Msomati"
In July 2018, James Msomati was elected to Ward 14 Mazowe RDC, for, Zanu PF with 3037 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 14 Mazowe RDC with 3037 votes, beating Godfrey Gweshe of MDC Alliance with 237 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
