Difference between revisions of "Jameson High School"

Latest revision as of 09:23, 28 June 2021
Jameson High School is in Kadoma, Mashonaland West Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Private Bag 1200, Kadoma.
Telephone: 068 28925, 068 22336, 068 22335, 068 22334, 068 22333, 068 22332, 068 22331, 068 23713, 068 23620, 068 23249.
Cell: +263 682 122 336, (068) 2122336.
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/sinemetu/
MOBILE PHONE
History
Jameson High School was named after Sir Leander Starr Jameson, a doctor and an administrator of the former Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe.
Jameson School Song - 'Sine Metu'
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Jameson High School offers education from Form 1 up to A-Level.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.