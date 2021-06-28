Difference between revisions of "Jameson High School"

* courses offered, to what levels .

Jameson High School offers education from Form 1 up to A-Level .

Jameson High School was named after Sir [[Leander Starr Jameson]], a doctor and an administrator of the former Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe.

'''Jameson High School''' is in [[Kadoma]], [[Mashonaland West Province]] .

Location

Address: Private Bag 1200, Kadoma.

Telephone: 068 28925, 068 22336, 068 22335, 068 22334, 068 22333, 068 22332, 068 22331, 068 23713, 068 23620, 068 23249.

Cell: +263 682 122 336, (068) 2122336.

Email:

Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/sinemetu/





MOBILE PHONE

History

Jameson School Song - 'Sine Metu'

School Grounds

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Events

Events





Associations

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information