Difference between revisions of "Jameson High School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Jameson High School''' is in [[Kadoma]], [[Mashonaland West Province]].
|+
'''Jameson High School''' is in [[Kadoma]], [[Mashonaland West Province]].
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
|−
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
|+
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
==Location==
==Location==
|−
Address: Private Bag 1200, [[Kadoma]]. <br/>
|+
Address:Private Bag 1200, [[Kadoma]]. <br/>
|−
Telephone: 068 28925, 068 22336, 068 22335, 068 22334, 068 22333, 068 22332, 068 22331, 068 23713, 068 23620, 068 23249. <br/>
|+
Telephone:068 28925, 068 22336, 068 22335, 068 22334, 068 22333, 068 22332, 068 22331, 068 23713, 068 23620, 068 23249. <br/>
|−
Cell: +263 682 122 336, (068) 2122336. <br/>
|+
Cell:+263 682 122 336, (068) 2122336. <br/>
|−
Email: <br/>
|+
Email:<br/>
|−
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/sinemetu/ <br/>
|+
Web:Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/sinemetu/ <br/>
|−
|−
|−
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
==History==
==History==
|−
Jameson High School was named after Sir [[Leander Starr Jameson]], a doctor and an administrator of the former Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe.
|+
Jameson High Schoolwas named after Sir [[Leander Starr Jameson]], a doctor and an administrator of the former Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe.
Jameson School Song - 'Sine Metu'
Jameson School Song - 'Sine Metu'
|Line 40:
|Line 37:
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Latest revision as of 09:31, 28 June 2021
Jameson High School is in Kadoma, Chegutu District, Mashonaland West Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Private Bag 1200, Kadoma.
Telephone: 068 28925, 068 22336, 068 22335, 068 22334, 068 22333, 068 22332, 068 22331, 068 23713, 068 23620, 068 23249.
Cell: +263 682 122 336, (068) 2122336.
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/sinemetu/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
Jameson High School was named after Sir Leander Starr Jameson, a doctor and an administrator of the former Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe.
Jameson School Song - 'Sine Metu'
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Jameson High School offers education from Form 1 up to A-Level.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.