Jameson Timba

He was the Member of House of Assembly for Mount Pleasant (MDC-T) (2008 to 2013). He was the Chief Political Advisor to the Prime Minister at the time and he assisted in discharging the constitutional mandate of overseeing the formulation of policy by the cabinet and supervised its implementation by the entirety of government. Prior to this, he had successfully pushed for the operationalization of an independent Media Commission and the opening up of the print media environment which was dominated by the state, leading to the registration of two independent daily newspapers to complement independent weekly newspapers. From 2004 to 2008, he was the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Arundel School and, from 2005, he was the Chairman of the Association of Trust Schools (a grouping of all private schools in Zimbabwe). During this period he successfully defended the right of independent schools to exist and operate without state interference by mounting ten lawsuits against the then Minister of Education without a single loss. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the [[University of Zimbabwe]]. In 2012, he was featured in an American documentary film on democracy "A Whisper to a Roar.

He pushed for the operationalization of an Independent Media Commission and the opening up of the print media environment which was dominated by the state, leading to the registration of two independent daily newspapers to complement independent weekly newspapers.

From '''2004''' to '''2008''', he was the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of [[Arundel School]] and, from '''2005''', he was the Chairman of the [[Association of Trust Schools]] (a grouping of all private schools in Zimbabwe). During this period he successfully defended the right of independent schools to exist and operate without state interference by mounting ten lawsuits against the then Minister of Education without a single loss.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the [[University of Zimbabwe]].

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Zimbabwe.

Service/Career

From 2004 to 2008, he was the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Arundel School and, from 2005, he was the Chairman of the Association of Trust Schools (a grouping of all private schools in Zimbabwe). During this period he successfully defended the right of independent schools to exist and operate without state interference by mounting ten lawsuits against the then Minister of Education without a single loss.

He pushed for the operationalization of an Independent Media Commission and the opening up of the print media environment which was dominated by the state, leading to the registration of two independent daily newspapers to complement independent weekly newspapers.

He was the Member of House of Assembly for Mount Pleasant (MDC-T) (2008 to 2013).

He was the Chief Political Advisor to the Prime Minister at the time and he assisted in discharging the constitutional mandate of overseeing the formulation of policy by the cabinet and supervised its implementation by the entirety of government.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mt Pleasant returned to Parliament:

Jaison Passade of Zanu PF with 7 945 votes or 65.31 percent,

Jameson Timba of MDC–T with 3 817 votes or 31.38 percent,

of MDC–T with 3 817 votes or 31.38 percent, Peter Mukuchamano of MDC–N with 403 votes or 3.31 percent,

Total 12 165 votes

Events

In 2012, he was featured in an American documentary film on democracy "A Whisper to a Roar.



