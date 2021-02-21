Pindula

(Created page with "''' Jamie Cooper''' is an American philanthropist and businesswoman. ==Background== ===Husband=== Cooper's husband is Zimbabwean coach Methembe Ndlovu.<ref name="H...")
Jamie Cooper is an American philanthropist and businesswoman.

Background

Husband

Cooper's husband is Zimbabwean coach Methembe Ndlovu.[1]

References

  1. Robson Sharuko, Methembe finds peace, love, The Herald, Published: February 19, 2021, Retrieved: February 21, 2021
