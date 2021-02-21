Difference between revisions of "Jamie Cooper"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "''' Jamie Cooper''' is an American philanthropist and businesswoman. ==Background== ===Husband=== Cooper's husband is Zimbabwean coach Methembe Ndlovu.<ref name="H...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 08:52, 21 February 2021
Jamie Cooper is an American philanthropist and businesswoman.
Background
Husband
Cooper's husband is Zimbabwean coach Methembe Ndlovu.[1]
References
- ↑ Robson Sharuko, Methembe finds peace, love, The Herald, Published: February 19, 2021, Retrieved: February 21, 2021