Jamie Cooper is an American philanthropist and businesswoman.

Background

Divorce

In November 2014, she was awarded more than £337 million in what legal experts said was one of the biggest divorce settlements seen in a British court.

Cooper divorced her wealthy British hedge fund husband, Sir Chris Hohn, and a London High Court Judge settled the divorce.

Hohn’s claim, arguing Cooper only deserved a quarter of their fortune, was dismissed by the judge during a private hearing in which the size of the couple’s wealth became a source of bitter dispute.

Lawyers representing Cooper claimed Hohn held assets worth US$1,4 billion while his legal team insisted his personal wealth amounted to £64,3 million. Cooper initiated the divorce in 2012. Cooper and Hohn had met at Harvard University and married in 1995.[1]

Husband

Cooper's husband is Zimbabwean coach Methembe Ndlovu.[1]

Children

Cooper has four children, including triplets, from her previous marriage with Sir Hohn.[1]

Education

Jamie Cooper has a Bachelor of Arts from Smith College and a Master of Public Administration from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.[2]

Career

She sits on a number of boards which include; Advisory Board of the Ministerial Leadership Program at Harvard, the Board of Advisors to the Dean at the Harvard School of Public Health (HSPH), the Board of Advisors to the Dean at the Harvard John F. Kennedy School of Government, the Advisory Board of the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center for Women and Development, the Board of International Friends of Elton John Aids Foundation, the Greenwood Place Advisory Board, and the Advisory Board of the Tony Elumelu Foundation. She is a High-Level Council Member of The Aspen Institute High-Level Council on Leadership & Management for Development. She also serves as a mentor at Mentore Consulting LLP.

Jamie Cooper has also served as a United Nations Commissioner on Life-Saving Commodities for Women and Children, a member of the Coutts UK Philanthropy Advisory Board, and a member of the Business Leadership Council for Preventing Mother-to-child Transmission of HIV (PMTCT).[2]

Big Win Philanthropy

Jamie Cooper is the founding Chair and President of Big Win Philanthropy. According to its website, Big Win prioritizes investments in the areas of brain development, education and job creation, focusing on efforts led through multi-sectoral collaboration.

Prior to launching Big Win Philanthropy, she co-founded The Children’s Investment Fund Foundation and served as its President and Chief Executive Officer.[2]