Difference between revisions of "Jane Chomunorwa"

In July 2018, Jane Chomunorwa was elected to Ward 15 Gutu RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1719 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
ZEC 2018 results have the name as male.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 15 Gutu RDC with 1719 votes, beating Trust Mbangana of MDC-Alliance with 1647 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]

