Difference between revisions of "Jane Chomunorwa"

Latest revision as of 10:43, 2 September 2020
In July 2018, Jane Chomunorwa was elected to Ward 15 Gutu RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1719 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
ZEC 2018 results have the name as male.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 15 Gutu RDC with 1719 votes, beating Trust Mbangana of MDC-Alliance with 1647 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020