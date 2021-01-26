Jane Wawira Mugo is a Kenyan private investigator. She appeared in a BBC Africa Eye documentary.

Background

Age

Children

Mugo is a mother of two sons.[1]

Career

Mugo has been a private investigator since 2010, undertaking various training, including a criminology course to better her knowledge.

In 2015, Jane Mugo made a complaint against the provincial criminal investigations officer in Nairobi, over intimidation and harassment, a complaint that sailed through and had some of the allegations placed against her dropped.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNHCR) investigated her case.[1]

Arrest

Jane Mugo was arrested in September 2019. A warrant of arrest was issued from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on September 11, 2019. Mugo faced charges of robbery with violence, impersonation and threatening to kill.

The warrant of arrest was lifted but Mugo was ordered to appear in court. She insisted that the warrant for her arrest was issued because of a case she was working on.

Though she was not forthcoming with details of the alleged case, she alleged that it revealed alleged corruption among top security officials in the Kenyan Government.[2]

Controversies

In 2015, Jane Mugo was accused and charged with detaining a man for hours after forcing him to pay Sh440,000.

That same year, she was also accused of impersonating a Public Service employee when she stormed the office of the victim’s lawyer.

She had introduced herself as a police officer, searched the house and created a disturbance.[3]