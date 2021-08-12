

Jane Lungile Ngwenya was a Zimbabwean nationalist. She died on 5 August 2021 at Mater Dei Hospital after a long illness. She was declared a national heroine and buried at the National Heroes Acre on 14 August 2021.

Background

Jane Ngwenya was born on June 15, 1935, in the then Buhera reserve area under colonial Rhodesia.[1]

Children

She left a daughter named Elizabeth.[2]

Husband

Jane Ngwenya was married to George Tinarwo who tried to convince her to stop political activism. In the 1950s the couple divorced.

The seven-year marriage, which was consecrated at St Patrick’s Catholic Church, collapsed because Ngwenya opted to liberate Zimbabwe.[2]

She helped found and launch the National Democratic Party (NDP) thereafter founding ZAPU after the NDP had been banned. She led the Youth Wing of the nationalist movement. As a member of the Youth League, Emmerson Mnangagwa served under her. Through her persuasive broadcast messages aired from Zambia, many youths gathered the courage to join the armed struggle.

Jane Ngwenya sustained injuries in a bomb blast that claimed Jason Ziyapapa Moyo on January 22, 1977 in Zambia.

In the 1960s Ngwenya served detention at Grey Street Prison, now Bulawayo Prison and Hwahwa detention camp in Gweru before being taken to Gonakudzingwa where she met several nationalists who were also incarcerated in the camp.

Jane Ngwenya credited her career to strong inspiration from founding nationalists such as the late Vice President Joshua Nkomo, Benjamin Burombo, Joseph Msika, and Josiah Chinamano and the late former President Robert Mugabe.[1]

Post Independence

After independence, Ngwenya served as the Deputy Minister of Labour, Manpower and Social Welfare, a key portfolio that oversaw the rehabilitation of returnees and refugees from the armed struggle.[1]

Award

She was posthumously awarded the Grant Commander Zimbabwe Order of Merit Award. She would have been the first living female recipient of such an award.[1]

Death

Jane Ngwenya died on 5 August 2021 at Mater Dei Hospital after a long illness.[1]