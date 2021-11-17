Difference between revisions of "Janet Manyowa"
|
m (→Singles)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→Awards)
|Line 120:
|Line 120:
==Awards==
==Awards==
|+
|+
|+
===NAMA 2018===
===NAMA 2018===
*Outstanding Female Musician
*Outstanding Female Musician
=== Permican 2016 Awards ===
=== Permican 2016 Awards ===
|−
*Best Female Artiste
|+
*Best Female Artiste'''
=== Permican 2015 Awards ===
=== Permican 2015 Awards ===
Latest revision as of 11:26, 17 November 2021
|Janet Manyowa
Image Via: SundayMail.co.zw
|Born
|Janet Rejoice Rudo Manyeza
March 18, 1985
Chegutu
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Years active
|2014-present
|Spouse(s)
|Munyaradzi Manyowa
|Children
|two children: Matipa, Waishe
|Awards
|Best Newcomer, Best Female Artist -ZIMA 2015
|Website
|Janetmanyowamusic.com
Janet Manyowa is an award winning Zimbabwean gospel musician who began her musical journey in 2014 by recording her first single Amazing God (with Dr. Comfort Manyame). Though having just released one album to date, King of Glory, Manyowa's singles and video have topped charts on the local gospel scene and paved way for her to be awarded as the Best Gospel Newcomer in Zimbabwe among four other recognitions just in the year 2015.[1]
Background
Janet Rejoice Rudo Manyeza was born on 18th March 1985 in Chegutu, Zimbabwe. She grew up in both Chegutu and Banket where she discovered her inclination to making music and was sent for music lessons at the age of 10. An accountant by profession, Janet is married to Munyaradzi Manyowa and the two have two children, Matipa and Waishe.[1]
Music career
Manyowa wrote her first song "Mubatsiri" at the age of 13, and has been singing in church (Celebration Church[2]) and at school at that tender age. She broke onto the Zimbabwean entertainment scene in January 2014 with her debut track "Amazing God" featuring United States-based musician Comfort Manyame and followed that up with "Ndomira Pamuri" another gospel track that received considerable gospel airplay.[2]
She has released an 11 track album, King of Glory, and various tracks on it have gone on to receive considerable airplay on local radio stations.
Discography
Albums
- King of Glory (2017)
- Grateful (2018)
Singles
- Psalm 24: The Intro (feat. Pastor E)
- King of Glory
- Overcome
- Tarisa
- Ndomira Pamuri
- I Trust You (The Reprise)
- Ufanelwe
- Amazing God (feat. Dr. Comfort Manyame)
- Kune Muponesi (feat. Pastor Michael Mahendere)
- Muripo
- Amazing God (Saxophone Version)
- Zadzisa
Awards
In 2021, Janet Manyowa won the Best of Africa 2021 Song with the track Many Blessings at the 14th SABC Crown Awards.
NAMA 2018
- Outstanding Female Musician
Permican 2016 Awards
- Best Female Artiste
Permican 2015 Awards
- Best Newcomer[3]
ZIMA 2015 Awards
- Best Newcomer
- Best Female Artist[4]
Video Gallery
Trivia
- When making her first song, Amazing Grace, in collaboration with Dr. Comfort Manyame, the two had never meet before or even after the single was complete as they recorded their parts separately.
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Biography, Janet Manyowa Website, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: 26 Feb 2016
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 GOSPEL MUSIC: Manyowa unleashes sizzling video, SundailMail, Published: 21 Dec 2014, Retrieved: 26 Feb 2016
- ↑ MASTON MBEWE, PERMICAN Awards 2015 Winners List, Creativeloop, Published: 21 Sept 2015, Retrieved: 26 Feb 2016
- ↑ Here Are Your ZIMA Award Winners For 2015…, NewsVyb, Published: 25 Feb 2015, Retrieved: 26 Feb 2016