Janet Manyowa is an award winning Zimbabwean gospel musician who began her musical journey in 2014 by recording her first single Amazing God (with Dr. Comfort Manyame). Though having just released one album to date, King of Glory, Manyowa's singles and video have topped charts on the local gospel scene and paved way for her to be awarded as the Best Gospel Newcomer in Zimbabwe among four other recognitions just in the year 2015.[1]

Background

Janet Rejoice Rudo Manyeza was born on 18th March 1985 in Chegutu, Zimbabwe. She grew up in both Chegutu and Banket where she discovered her inclination to making music and was sent for music lessons at the age of 10. An accountant by profession, Janet is married to Munyaradzi Manyowa and the two have two children, Matipa and Waishe.[1]

Music career

Manyowa wrote her first song "Mubatsiri" at the age of 13, and has been singing in church (Celebration Church[2]) and at school at that tender age. She broke onto the Zimbabwean entertainment scene in January 2014 with her debut track "Amazing God" featuring United States-based musician Comfort Manyame and followed that up with "Ndomira Pamuri" another gospel track that received considerable gospel airplay.[2]

She has released an 11 track album, King of Glory, and various tracks on it have gone on to receive considerable airplay on local radio stations.

Discography

Albums

King of Glory (2017)

Grateful (2018)

Singles

Psalm 24: The Intro (feat. Pastor E)

King of Glory

Overcome

Tarisa

Ndomira Pamuri

I Trust You (The Reprise)

Ufanelwe

Amazing God (feat. Dr. Comfort Manyame)

Kune Muponesi (feat. Pastor Michael Mahendere)

Muripo

Amazing God (Saxophone Version)

Zadzisa

Awards

NAMA 2018

Outstanding Female Musician

Permican 2016 Awards

Best Female ArtisteBold text

Permican 2015 Awards

Best Newcomer[3]

ZIMA 2015 Awards

Best Newcomer

Best Female Artist[4]

Video Gallery

Ndomira Pamuri







Amazing God (lyric video)







I Trust You (The Reprise)







Trivia

When making her first song, Amazing Grace, in collaboration with Dr. Comfort Manyame, the two had never meet before or even after the single was complete as they recorded their parts separately.













References







