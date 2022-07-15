Difference between revisions of "Janet Mbetu Nzvenga"
|Janet Mbetu Nzvenga
|Born
|Janet Mbetu Nzvenga
|Residence
|Zimbabwe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Education
|Midlands State University
|Alma mater
|Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU)
|Occupation
|Lecturer
|Organization
|Zimbabwe Electoral Commission
|Known for
|ZEC Commissioner
Janet Mbetu Nzvenga was sworn in as a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) commissioner by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in July 2022. [1]
Nzvenga took the oath of office alongside five other new ZEC commissioners namely Catherine Mpofu, Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose, Rosewita Marutare, Kudzai Shava and Shepherd Manhivi.
