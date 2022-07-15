Pindula

Janet Mbetu Nzvenga
Janet Mbetu Nzvenga.jpg
BornJanet Mbetu Nzvenga
ResidenceZimbabwe
NationalityZimbabwean
EducationMidlands State University
Alma materZimbabwe Open University (ZOU)
OccupationLecturer
OrganizationZimbabwe Electoral Commission
Known forZEC Commissioner

Janet Mbetu Nzvenga was sworn in as a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) commissioner by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in July 2022. [1]

Nzvenga took the oath of office alongside five other new ZEC commissioners namely Catherine Mpofu, Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose, Rosewita Marutare, Kudzai Shava and Shepherd Manhivi.

