Janet Mbetu Nzvenga was sworn in as a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) commissioner by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in July 2022. [1]

Nzvenga took the oath of office alongside five other new ZEC commissioners namely Catherine Mpofu, Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose, Rosewita Marutare, Kudzai Shava and Shepherd Manhivi.

Education

Nzvenga did her secondary education at Gokomere High School in Masvingo Province. [2]

She has a diploma in Education, a B.Sc. degree in psychology, a Master’s degree in Educational Psychology and a PhD in Psychology. [3]

Career

Nzvenga has been the Dean of Students at Gweru Polytechnic (January 2017 to present) and the Lecturer in Charge Teaching Practice at the same institution (May 2013 - present).

She has worked as a part-time Lecturer (Psychology) at the Zimbabwe Open University (May 2008 - present).

Nzvenga worked as a teacher at Beatrice High School from January 1991 to May 2012.

She has worked as a volunteering counsellor at Beatrice High School, Beatrice Road Infectious Diseases Hospital, and Gweru Polytechnic College.

Events

In July 2022, Nzvenga was appointed as a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) commissioner together with Catherine Mpofu, Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose, Rosewita Marutare, Kudzai Shava and Shepherd Manhivi.

The new commissioners replaced Joyce Kazembe, Daniel Chigaru, Sibongile Ndlovu, Netsai Mushonga, Ngoni Kundidzora and Faith Sebata whose terms of office ended on 6 July 2022.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at State House in Harare and was presided over by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.