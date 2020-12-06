Janet Munyaka was a Zimbabwean journalist who worked for the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) as its diplomatic correspondent.

Background

Munyaka was married to Jackson, and together they had four children, Lloyd, Tanya, Junior, and Tanatswa.[1]

Career

At ZBC Munyaka served as a municipal, health, and politics reporter. She took over as diplomatic correspondent following the death of Judith Makwanya.[2]

Death

Munyaka died on 05 December 2020 in Harare. [3]