She then rose through the ranks from production assistant to a municipal correspondent, health correspondent before being promoted to Diplomatic Correspondent, taking over from the late [[Judith Makwanya]].<ref>https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/veteran-zbc-journalist-succumbs-to-covid-19/</ref>

Munyaka joined the ZBC in 2000 as production assistant in the news department.

Janet Sajeni Munyaka was a Zimbabwean journalist who worked for the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) as its diplomatic correspondent.

Background

Munyaka was married to Jackson, and together they had four children, Lloyd, Tanya, Junior, and Tanatswa.[1]

Education

She studied Mass Communication at the Harare Polytechnic College. At the time of her death, Munyaka was due to graduate with a Masters Degree in International Relations at the University of Zimbabwe but missed the ceremony after being hospitalised.[2]

Career

Munyaka joined the ZBC in 2000 as a production assistant in the news department.

She then rose through the ranks from production assistant to a municipal correspondent, health correspondent before being promoted to Diplomatic Correspondent, taking over from the late Judith Makwanya.[3]

Death

Munyaka died on 05 December 2020 in Harare from Covid-19. [4] She had been admitted to St Anne’s Hospital where has had been battling Covid-19.[5]