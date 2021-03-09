Sister Janice McLaughlin was a Roman Catholic Church nun, author and an anti-Rhodesia regime activist. When she died in March 2021, the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) called for the conferment of heroine status on her.

Education

Sister Janice obtained a doctorate in religious studies from the University of Zimbabwe in 1992. Her thesis, On the Frontline: Rural Catholic Missions and Zimbabwe’s Liberation War was published by Baobab Books in Harare in 1995.[1]

Career

Sister Janice first came to Rhodesia in 1977 just when the Second Chimurenga was gathering momentum. Sister Janice was thrown into jail, then expelled from Rhodesia. She returned to Africa in Mozambique. Sister Janice requested and was granted an exclusive interview with Josiah Magama Tongogara. It was published for the outside world by Zimbabwe News and aired on the Voice of Zimbabwe Radio Mozambique.[2]

In 1979, Sister Janice became the projects officer for the Zimbabwe Project, a new initiative set up by a consortium of Catholic donors to assist refugees from the war in Rhodesia.

After Zimbabwe's independence in 1980, Sister Janice was invited by Robert Mugabe's Government to work as an education consultant in the President’s Office.

In her capacity, she helped to build nine schools for former refugees and war veterans and to develop a new system of education that linked academic subjects to technical training.

In 1985, Sister Janice helped to establish the Zimbabwe-Mozambique Friendship Association to assist displaced people in Mozambique.

In 1991, Sister Janice returned to Maryknoll, New York, to work as communications coordinator for the Maryknoll Sisters and returned to Zimbabwe in 1997 where she worked as a training coordinator for Silveira House.

She chaired the African Forum for Catholic Social Teaching, an association of justice and peace practitioners throughout Africa, and chaired the Counseling Services Unit, a group of doctors and counsellors who assist the victims of violence in Zimbabwe.

In 2008, Sister Janice was elected president of the Maryknoll Sisters at their General Assembly and in October 2015, she returned to Zimbabwe to continue her mission work. In 1995 her book On the Frontline: Rural Catholic Missions and Zimbabwe’s Liberation War was published by Baobab Books in Harare. [1]

Books

On the Frontline: Rural Catholic Missions and Zimbabwe’s Liberation War (1995)

Death

Sister Janice McLaughlin died on 8 March 2021. She died at the New York headquarters of the Maryknoll Sisters Catholic Order.[2] Upon learning of her death, the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) called for the conferment of heroine status on her.[1][2]