Difference between revisions of "Japhet Chiromo"

In July 2018, Japhet Chiromo was elected to Ward 2 Epworth Local Board, for Zanu-PF, with 3841 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 2 Epworth Local Board with 3841 votes, beating Chisupa Mafuta of MDC-Alliance with 3236 votes, Jonathan Chineno of MDC-T with 946 votes, and Sandra Chikwama of ZIPP with 147 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

