Difference between revisions of "Japhet Chiromo"

In July 2018, Japhet Chiromo was elected to Ward 2 Epworth Local Board, for Zanu-PF, with 3841 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 2 Epworth Local Board with 3841 votes, beating Chisupa Mafuta of MDC-Alliance with 3236 votes, Jonathan Chineno of MDC-T with 946 votes, and Sandra Chikwama of ZIPP with 147 votes. [1]
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020