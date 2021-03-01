Difference between revisions of "Japhet Moyo"

Pindula

'''Japhet Moyo''' is a Zimbabwean trade union leader and the current Secretary-General of the [[Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions]] (ZCTU).
 
In '''July 2018''', Japhet Moyo ran for Ward 9 [[Bulawayo Municipality]], for ZAPU. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref> <ref name="2018 Harmonised Elections Results"> [https://www.zec.org.zw/pages/election_results2018  2018 Harmonised Elections Results], ''Zimbabwe Electoral Commission'', Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020''</ref>
  
 
==References==
[[Category:Trade Union Leaders]]
[[Category:Trade Union Leaders]]
[[Category:Elections, local government]]

Japhet Moyo
JaphetMoyo ZCTU.jpg
Known forZCTU Secretary General

Japhet Moyo is a Zimbabwean trade union leader and the current Secretary-General of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU).

In July 2018, Japhet Moyo ran for Ward 9 Bulawayo Municipality, for ZAPU. [1] [2]

References

  1. [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
  2. 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020
