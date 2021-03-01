Difference between revisions of "Japhet Moyo"
'''Japhet Moyo''' is a Zimbabwean trade union leader and the current Secretary-General of the [[Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions]] (ZCTU).
==References==
|Line 87:
|Line 88:
[[Category:Trade Union Leaders]]
Latest revision as of 11:37, 1 March 2021
|Japhet Moyo
|Known for
|ZCTU Secretary General
Japhet Moyo is a Zimbabwean trade union leader and the current Secretary-General of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU).
In July 2018, Japhet Moyo ran for Ward 9 Bulawayo Municipality, for ZAPU. [1] [2]
References
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020