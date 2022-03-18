'''Japhet Ndabeni Ncube''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and former Bulawayo Executive Mayor. Ncube is a former [[Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission]] (ZHRC) commissioner.

He joined the Second Chimurenga in the youth wing of the Zimbabwe African People's Union (ZAPU) and left Zimbabwe (then Rhodesia) for Zambia late in 1963.

Career

Ncube is a former ZHRC commissioner with his term of office having expired on 6 May 2020.[1][2] While at ZHRC, Japhet Ndabeni Ncube chaired the Thematic Working group on Socio-Economic and Cultural Rights.

In June 2017, Japhet Ndabeni Ncube was appointed by Robert Mugabe into the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) council as a member.[3]

Politics

He was the mayor of Bulawayo from 2001 to 2008.[4] He was a member of the MDC, and joined MDC-M during the split in that party. Japhet Ndabeni Ncube unsuccessfully contested the Bulawayo Central national assembly seat, losing to the MDC-T candidate, Dorcas Sibanda.

Debt

In 2015, Ncube had a request for a $25 000 debt reprieve turned down by the city council after he failed to pay rentals for a farm in Esigodini.

Japhet Ndabeni Ncube had written a letter to the council seeking a write-off of the huge debt and reduction of the $345 per month rentals for Inyakuni Dam Lot 84 Farm, which is owned by the Bulawayo City Council.

He said he was “financially very low and crippled” hence the plea. This was after the council gave him a January 2015 ultimatum to pay off the debt that accumulated from 2009. He said he lost 43 head of cattle to thieves while 15 fell into pits dug by gold panners.

However, various council heads of departments felt that Ncube was not serious about settling the debts and feared that a debt write-off would create a wrong precedent. The council’s Finance and Development Committee which handled the matter resolved to only reduce Ncube’s rentals by 50% in line with incentives extended to industry and commerce.

He was requested to pay $150 a month, and would have to pay $25 000.[4]