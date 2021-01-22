'''Jaqueline Carey Stone''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] medical biochemist . She made headlines following her controversial [[Covid-19]] treatment .

Controversies

Covid-19 Treatment

Jaqueline Carey Stone made headlines after she started using unregistered medicines including medicines for animal use to treat Covid-19 patients.

According to a statement released by the Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe (MDPCZ) at the time did not hold a valid license to practice. The MDPCZ said the premises Stone used to treat Covid-19 patients were not registered for the purposes of medical practice and therefore exposed patients to health risk.

Stone was also accused of conducting clinical trials without the approval of the Research Council of Zimbabwe. She allegedly worked with unregistered personnel to dispense and counsel patients. The MDPCZ further accused her of contravening Council legislation after she advertised her services.

Musician Selmor Mtukudzi said Stone had treated her uncle. In a glowing Facebook post, Mtukudzi wrote:

This is Dr Jackie Stone she saved my uncle's life from covid despite being diabetic. TINOGONA KUPEDZA CHIRWERE ICHI TEGA MUNO MUZIMBABWE NAANA CHIREMBA VEDU TISINA KUMIRIRA KUPIHWA VACCINE NEVAMWE. God help us all

