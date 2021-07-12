Difference between revisions of "Jasen Mphepo"

He won the Outstanding Screen Production award at [[National Arts Merit Awards]] (Nama)in 2011 for New Dawn.

'''Jasen Mphepo''' is a Zimbabwean actor, filmmaker, writer and businessperson known for playing the character ''Marcelino'' in yesteryear local sitcom ''[[Waiters]]'' . He has worked on various productions such as the 36 television episodes of ''Suburb D'', a comedy ''Ghetto Fellaz'', ''New Dawn'' and a sitcom ''Waiters''. He founded and is a director of Patsime Trust which owns and operates Jasen Mphepo Little Theatre in Eastlea, Harare. The theatre was officially opened in May 2019.

Career

Mphepo is an Executive Director at Patsime Trust.





