[[Category:People]]

Jasmine Dube
ResidenceMatabeleland North
Occupation
  • Model

Jasmine Dube is a Zimbabwean model, aged 18 in 2018, from Matabeleland North Province who took part in the Miss 21st February Movement in 2015.

