Jasmine Toffa is a Zimbabwean politician. In 2018, she was appointed Proportional Representative for Bulawayo Metropolitan Constituency as an MDC Alliance candidate.

Career

Jasmine Toffa made it into Parliament in 2013 as a Proportional Representative as a candidate for MDC.[1]

In 2020, Toffa is part of the MDC Alliance national executive.[2]

On 14 April 2020, Toffa was reportedly blocked by police from delivering mealie in her constituency (Bulawayo).

Police allegedly blocked her from going ahead with the delivery and also instructed millers not to sell the product to her.[3]

Robbery

On May 13 2021, thieves broke into Toffa's house in Matsheumhlope suburb in Bulawayo and stole a laptop, decoder and groceries, among other things.

Toffa said this was not the first time that unknown people had broken into her house. Jasmine Toffa said on 13 May 2021, the thieves gained entry using the back door and damaged the key mechanism. There was no one in the main house except the maid and her husband who were sleeping in the cottage.

In the other incident, robbers broke in and stole similar items.[4]