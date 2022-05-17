On 14 April 2020, Toffa was reportedly blocked by police from delivering mealie in her constituency (Bulawayo).

On 14 April 2020, Toffa was reportedly blocked by police from delivering mealie in her constituency (Bulawayo).

In 2020, Toffa is part of the MDC Alliance national executive.<ref name="NZ">[https://www.newzimbabwe.com/mdc-alliance-district-chair-ousted-over-chamisa-gossip/ MDC Alliance district chair ousted over Chamisa gossip], ''Newzimbabwe.com'', Published: July 7, 2020, Retrieved: May 17, 2022</ref>

She joined the MDC during its formation, but when the party disintegrated, she went with the MDC faction affiliated with [[Welshman Ncube]]. She was a party provincial treasurer for Bulawayo province.<ref name="ND"/>

She has three sons.<ref name="ND">Veneranda Langa, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/09/lack-constituency-not-hindering-pr-mp/ Lack of constituency not hindering PR MP], ''NewsDay'', Published: September 25, 2017, Retrieved: May 17, 2022</ref>

'''Jasmine Toffa''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician. In 2018, she was appointed Proportional Representative for Bulawayo Metropolitan Constituency as an [[MDC Alliance]] candidate.

Background

She has three sons.[1]

Career

She joined the MDC during its formation, but when the party disintegrated, she went with the MDC faction affiliated with Welshman Ncube. She was a party provincial treasurer for Bulawayo province.[1]

Police allegedly blocked her from going ahead with the delivery and also instructed millers not to sell the product to her.[4]

Robbery

On May 13 2021, thieves broke into Toffa's house in Matsheumhlope suburb in Bulawayo and stole a laptop, decoder and groceries, among other things.

Toffa said this was not the first time that unknown people had broken into her house. Jasmine Toffa said on 13 May 2021, the thieves gained entry using the back door and damaged the key mechanism. There was no one in the main house except the maid and her husband who were sleeping in the cottage.

In the other incident, robbers broke in and stole similar items.[5]