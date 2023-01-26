Sixty seats were allocated to women in '''2013'''. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.

Sixty seats were allocated to women in '''2013'''. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.

'''Jasmine Toffa''' was put into [[Parliament]] in '''2013''' as a Proportional Representative candidate for [[MDC-Welshman Ncube]]. <ref name="OLD">[http://old.agora-parl.org/news/zimbabwe-women-struggle-make-parliament-impact Zimbabwe: women struggle to make parliament impact], ''AGORA'', Published: April 11, 2014, Retrieved: May 17, 2022</ref>

Jasmine Toffa is a politician. In 2018, she was appointed Proportional Representative for Bulawayo Metropolitan Constituency as an MDC Alliance candidate.

Personal Details

Born:

She has three sons.[1]

School / Education

No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.





Service/Career

She joined the MDC during its formation, but when the party disintegrated, she went with the MDC faction affiliated with Welshman Ncube. She was a party provincial treasurer for Bulawayo Metropolitan Province. [1]

Jasmine Toffa was put into Parliament in 2013 as a Proportional Representative candidate for MDC-Welshman Ncube. [2]

Women

Sixty seats were allocated to women in 2013. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.



In 2020, Toffa was part of the MDC Alliance national executive.[3]

Events

On 14 April 2020, Toffa was reportedly blocked by police from delivering food (mealie meal) in her constituency in Bulawayo.

Police allegedly blocked her from going ahead with the delivery and also instructed millers not to sell the product to her.[4]

Robbery

On 13 May 2021, thieves broke into Toffa's house in Matsheumhlope suburb in Bulawayo and stole a laptop, decoder and groceries, among other things.

Toffa said this was not the first time that unknown people had broken into her house. Jasmine Toffa said on 13 May 2021, the thieves gained entry using the back door and damaged the key mechanism. There was no one in the main house except the maid and her husband who were sleeping in the cottage.

In the other incident, robbers broke in and stole similar items.[5]

Insiza Assault

In October 2022, Citizens Coalition for Change reported that its Member of Parliament for Bulawayo Metropolitan Province was on 16 October 2022 attacked and injured by suspected ZANU PF thugs. Their statement said the assailants attacked Jasmine Toffa and a group of CCC members have been badly injured following an attack by suspected Zanu PF thugs in Insiza today. The thugs stole her handbag, personal belongings, money & fuel coupons & smashed vehicle windscreens. Two legislators, Daniel Molokele and Kucaca Phulu, were “violently attacked” by Zanu PF members while mobilising voters ahead of the by-elections.

This comes after the police warned political parties and supporters to be responsible and shun all forms of violence after the two parties clashed in Matobo before the 26 March by-elections in Ward 2. Cases of violence are being recorded periodically, raising fears that the 2023 elections will likely be violent. There is a possibility that the United Nations will supervise the 2023 polls to avoid another disputed election. [6]