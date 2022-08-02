Former Midlands Provincial Governor, ''' Jason Machaya ''' has been sentenced to 48 months by a [[Gweru]] magistrate for corruption involving about 1000 stands. <ref name="twitter">Nick Mangwana, [https://twitter.com/nickmangwana/status/1308394412880388097], ''Twitter, Published: 22 September, 2020, Accessed: 22 September, 2020''</ref>

In '''July 2020''', '''Jaison Machaya''' (''note different spelling used, may not be the same person'') was listed, in the BSR of ''' 18 July 2020 ''' , as a beneficiary in the 2007 [[RBZ]] [[Farm Mechanisation Scheme]], as a result of the [[Fast Track Land Reform Programme]].

'''Machaya''' was reportedly injured after he was involved in a car accident along the Harare-Gweru Road on '''17 July 2016''' after one of the front wheels of his Land Rover Discovery 4 came off before the car rolled several times. [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2017/03/07/jason-machaya-claims-land-rover-tampered-following-last-years-accident/ Read Full Article]

The '''2020''' trial of former Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister '''Jason Machaya''', on charges of criminal abuse of office as a public officer after he allegedly unlawfully allocated residential stands in Gokwe, ended on '''3 July 2020''' but the [[Gweru]] magistrates’ court will give the verdict on '''30 July'''. '''Machaya''' is charged along with [[Chaisayanyerwa Chibururu]]. It is alleged '''Machaya''' allocated 17 799 stands to land developers, who in turn gave him 1 791 of which he sold 1 185, which was also inconsistent with his duties as the stands can only be allocated and distributed by the Minister of [[Local Government and Public Works]]. <ref name="herald">Fidelis Munyoro, [https://www.herald.co.zw/just-in-machaya-awaits-fate/], ''The Herald, Published: 6 July, 2020, Accessed: 19 July, 2020''</ref>

In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) [[Gokwe]] South returned to [[Parliament]]:

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education .

'''Jason Machaya''' is Zimbabwean Politician and member of [[Zanu-PF]] Political party. ''' Machaya ''' is former Minister of State for [[ Midlands Province ]] .

Personal Details

School / Education

Service / Career

Jason Machaya of Zanu PF with 21 785 votes,

Nokuthula Nduka of ZUM with 2 511 votes.

Turnout - 25 872 voters or 74.60 %

Events

Trial on Abuse of Office Allegations=

Invovement in an Accident

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Jaison Machaya is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, he got a loan of US$49,700.00. [2]

Jailed

References