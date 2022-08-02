Difference between revisions of "Jason Machaya"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
[[File:Jason-Machaya-300x198.jpg|thumb|right]]
[[File:Jason-Machaya-300x198.jpg|thumb|right]]
|−
'''Jason Machaya''' is Zimbabwean Politician
|+
'''Jason Machaya''' is Zimbabwean Politician member of [[Zanu-PF]] Political party. Machayais former Minister of State for Midlands Province.
|−
==
|+
====
|−
|+
on , of , .
|−
==
|+
====
|−
|+
on his .
|−
==Farm Mechanisation Scheme==
|+
|−
In '''July 2020''', '''Jaison Machaya''' (''note different spelling used, may not be the same person'') was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 [[RBZ]] [[Farm Mechanisation Scheme]], as a result of the [[Fast Track Land Reform Programme]].
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Farm Mechanisation Scheme==
|+
In '''July 2020''', '''Jaison Machaya''' (''note different spelling used, may not be the same person'') was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 [[RBZ]] [[Farm Mechanisation Scheme]], as a result of the [[Fast Track Land Reform Programme]].
The data is analysed by recipients origin:.
The data is analysed by recipients origin:.
|Line 24:
|Line 37:
<ref name=" BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme"> https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], ''Big Saturday Read'', Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020''</ref>
<ref name=" BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme"> https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], ''Big Saturday Read'', Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020''</ref>
|−
==Jailed==
|+
==Jailed==
|−
Former Midlands Provincial Governor, Jason Machaya has been sentenced to 48 months by a [[Gweru]] magistrate for corruption involving about 1000 stands.<ref name="twitter">Nick Mangwana, [https://twitter.com/nickmangwana/status/1308394412880388097], ''Twitter, Published: 22 September, 2020, Accessed: 22 September, 2020''</ref>
|+
Former Midlands Provincial Governor, Jason Machayahas been sentenced to 48 months by a [[Gweru]] magistrate for corruption involving about 1000 stands. <ref name="twitter">Nick Mangwana, [https://twitter.com/nickmangwana/status/1308394412880388097], ''Twitter, Published: 22 September, 2020, Accessed: 22 September, 2020''</ref>
==References==
==References==
<references/>
<references/>
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Politicians]]
[[Category:Politicians]]
[[Category:Zanu PF]]
[[Category:Zanu PF]]
Latest revision as of 12:45, 2 August 2022
Jason Machaya is Zimbabwean Politician and member of Zanu-PF Political party. Machaya is former Minister of State for Midlands Province.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gokwe South returned to Parliament:
- Jason Machaya of Zanu PF with 21 785 votes,
- Nokuthula Nduka of ZUM with 2 511 votes.
Turnout - 25 872 voters or 74.60 %
Events
Trial on Abuse of Office Allegations=
The 2020 trial of former Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Jason Machaya, on charges of criminal abuse of office as a public officer after he allegedly unlawfully allocated residential stands in Gokwe, ended on 3 July 2020 but the Gweru magistrates’ court will give the verdict on 30 July. Machaya is charged along with Chaisayanyerwa Chibururu. It is alleged Machaya allocated 17 799 stands to land developers, who in turn gave him 1 791 of which he sold 1 185, which was also inconsistent with his duties as the stands can only be allocated and distributed by the Minister of Local Government and Public Works. [1]
Invovement in an Accident
Machaya was reportedly injured after he was involved in a car accident along the Harare-Gweru Road on 17 July 2016 after one of the front wheels of his Land Rover Discovery 4 came off before the car rolled several times. Read Full Article
Farm Mechanisation Scheme
In July 2020, Jaison Machaya (note different spelling used, may not be the same person) was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.
The data is analysed by recipients origin:.
- Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.
Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,
Mashonaland West US$44,7 million
Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.
- Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.
- Masvingo US$26,4 million,
- Manicaland US$18 million
- Midlands US$14 million.
Jaison Machaya is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, he got a loan of US$49,700.00. [2]
Jailed
Former Midlands Provincial Governor, Jason Machaya has been sentenced to 48 months by a Gweru magistrate for corruption involving about 1000 stands. [3]
References
- ↑ Fidelis Munyoro, [1], The Herald, Published: 6 July, 2020, Accessed: 19 July, 2020
- ↑ https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], Big Saturday Read, Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020
- ↑ Nick Mangwana, [2], Twitter, Published: 22 September, 2020, Accessed: 22 September, 2020