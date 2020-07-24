Difference between revisions of "Jason Machaya"

Machaya was reportedly injured after he was involved in a car accident along the Harare-Gweru Road on 17 July 2016 after one of the front wheels of his Land Rover Discovery 4 came off before the car rolled several times. [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2017/03/07/jason-machaya-claims-land-rover-tampered-following-last-years-accident/ Read Full Article]

Machaya was reportedly injured after he was involved in a car accident along the Harare-Gweru Road on 17 July 2016 after one of the front wheels of his Land Rover Discovery 4 came off before the car rolled several times. [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2017/03/07/jason-machaya-claims-land-rover-tampered-following-last-years-accident/ Read Full Article]

Jason Machaya is Zimbabwean Politician, member of Zanu-PF Political party. Machaya is former Minister of State for Midlands Province.

Trial on Abuse of Office Allegations

Trial of former Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Jason Machaya, on charges of criminal abuse of office as a public officer after he allegedly unlawfully allocated residential stands in Gokwe, ended on 3 July 2020 but the Gweru magistrates’ court will give the verdict on July 30. Machaya is charged along with Chaisayanyerwa Chibururu. It is alleged Machaya allocated 17 799 stands to land developers, who in turn gave him 1 791 of which he sold 1 185, which was also inconsistent with his duties as the stands can only be allocated and distributed by the Minister of Local Government and Public Works.[1]

Invovement in an Accident

Machaya was reportedly injured after he was involved in a car accident along the Harare-Gweru Road on 17 July 2016 after one of the front wheels of his Land Rover Discovery 4 came off before the car rolled several times. Read Full Article













References