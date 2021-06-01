Difference between revisions of "Jason Moyo"

[[File:JASON MOYO.png|400px|thumb|left|Jason Moyo]]'''Jason 'JZ' Ziyaphapha Moyo''' was veteran nationalist leader who served during the liberation struggle in Rhodesia. He was born in ''' 1927 ''' and died on ''' 22 January 1977 ''' in a parcel bomb explosion in Zambia. Moyo was trained builder and carpenter who joined the trade union movement in [[Bulawayo]] in the '''1950'''s before getting into mainstream politics. He was reburied in [[Zimbabwe]] on '''11 August 1981 ''' at the [[National Heroes Acre]] in [[Harare]].<ref name="gg">T. Brice, [http://www.galago.co.za/CAT1_034_b.htm See You In November the Story of Alan ‘Taffy’ Brice : An SAS Assassin], retrieved:3 Jul 2014"</ref>

[[File:JASON MOYO.png|400px|thumb|left|Jason Moyo]]'''Jason 'JZ' Ziyaphapha Moyo''' was veteran nationalist leader who served during the liberation struggle in Rhodesia. He was born in 1927 and died on 22 January 1977 in a parcel bomb explosion in Zambia. Moyo was trained builder and carpenter who joined the trade union movement in [[Bulawayo]] in the 1950s before getting into mainstream politics. He was reburied in [[Zimbabwe]] on August 11, 1981 at the [[National Heroes Acre]] in [[Harare]].<ref name="gg">T. Brice, [http://www.galago.co.za/CAT1_034_b.htm See You In November the Story of Alan ‘Taffy’ Brice : An SAS Assassin], retrieved:3 Jul 2014"</ref>

Background

Moyo was born in 1927 and was part of the Kalanga Tribe.

He went to Mzingwane High School.

Political career

Moyo then joined the Bulawayo branch of the Southern Rhodesian African National Congress [ANC], and became its chairman. His political activities led to his arrest and detention in 1959.[2] He held executive posts in the ANC, National Democratic Party (NDP), and Zimbabwe African People's Union (ZAPU). When the parties were banned, Moyo left for Lusaka as a member of ZAPU's external wing to direct the first stages of the armed struggle.[2]

In 1976, he became the second Vice President of ZAPU. He built the Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA), the military wing of ZAPU over many years in exile, and mobilized worldwide support for the freedom of Zimbabwe, and the opposition of Ian Smith's white dominance.[3] Moyo coordinated both the political and military objectives of the armed struggle. He advocated for unity between ZANLA and ZIPRA forces and helped set up the Patriotic Front organization, which embraced ZANU and ZAPU.

