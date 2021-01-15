Difference between revisions of "Jason Zivai Kautsa"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Jason Zivai Kautsa''' was elected to Ward 37 Harare Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 15 448 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could b...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 13:41, 15 January 2021
In July 2018, Jason Zivai Kautsa was elected to Ward 37 Harare Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 15 448 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 37 Harare Municipality with 15448 votes, beating Jeriphanos Jaya of Zanu PF with 3897 votes, Matizira Diza, independent with 847 votes, Revai Chikandwa of BZA with 213 votes, Ellison Muchenje of PRC with 157 votes, Herbert Hlatywayo of ZIPP with 140 votes, Norman Choto Dumba, independent with 137 votes, Angella Ronjezani]] of UANC with 89 votes, Misheck Nyore of NCA with 88 votes and Mervis Makuva of UDA with 43 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020