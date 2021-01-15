Difference between revisions of "Jason Zivai Kautsa"

In July 2018, Jason Zivai Kautsa was elected to Ward 37 Harare Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 15 448 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 37 Harare Municipality with 15448 votes, beating Jeriphanos Jaya of Zanu PF with 3897 votes, Matizira Diza, independent with 847 votes, Revai Chikandwa of BZA with 213 votes, Ellison Muchenje of PRC with 157 votes, Herbert Hlatywayo of ZIPP with 140 votes, Norman Choto Dumba, independent with 137 votes, Angella Ronjezani]] of UANC with 89 votes, Misheck Nyore of NCA with 88 votes and Mervis Makuva of UDA with 43 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

