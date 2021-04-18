Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Jasper Mangwana"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Jasper Mangwana''' is the chairperson and founder of Zimbabwe Youth in SDGs (ZYSDG). ==Education== Mangwana holds a Master of Science in Information Systems Managemen...")
 
(No difference)

Latest revision as of 13:11, 18 April 2021

Jasper Mangwana is the chairperson and founder of Zimbabwe Youth in SDGs (ZYSDG).

Education

Mangwana holds a Master of Science in Information Systems Management from Midlands State University. He also holds a Certificate in GIS and Remote Sensing Practical Course from Bindura University of Science Education.[1]

References

  1. Jasper Mangwana, LinkedIn, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: April 18, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Jasper_Mangwana&oldid=102187"