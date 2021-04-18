Difference between revisions of "Jasper Mangwana"
Jasper Mangwana is the chairperson and founder of Zimbabwe Youth in SDGs (ZYSDG).
Education
Mangwana holds a Master of Science in Information Systems Management from Midlands State University. He also holds a Certificate in GIS and Remote Sensing Practical Course from Bindura University of Science Education.[1]
References
- ↑ Jasper Mangwana, LinkedIn, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: April 18, 2021