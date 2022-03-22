|description= Jasper Mangwana is the chairperson and founder of Zimbabwe Youth in SDGs (ZYSDG). Mangwana is the President of the Internet Society of Zimbabwe and a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Commissioner. He was appointed ZEC spokesperson with effect from 18 March 2022.

On 14 April 2021, Jasper Mangwana was appointed to the Zimbabwe Youth Council (ZYC) Board by [[Kirsty Coventry]]. He was appointed [[Zimbabwe Electoral Commission]] (ZEC) spokesperson with effect from Friday 18 March 2022 taking over from [[Joyce Kazembe]].<ref name="PN">[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/03/20/mangwana-to-replace-kazembe-as-the-new-zec-spokesperson/ Mangwana To Replace Kazembe As The New ZEC Spokesperson], ''Pindula News'', Published: March 20, 2022, Retrieved: March 22, 2022</ref>

Mangwana holds a Master of Science in Information Systems Management from [[Midlands State University]]. He also holds a Certificate in GIS and Remote Sensing Practical Course from [[Bindura University of Science Education]].<ref name="L">[https://www.linkedin.com/in/jasper-mangwana-9aa82624/?originalSubdomain=zw Jasper Mangwana], ''LinkedIn'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: April 18, 2021</ref>

'''Jasper Mangwana''' is the chairperson and founder of [[Zimbabwe Youth in SDGs]] (ZYSDG) . Mangwana is the President of the Internet Society of Zimbabwe and a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Commissioner. He was appointed ZEC spokesperson with effect from 18 March 2022 .

Education

Career

