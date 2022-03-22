The comments by Mangwana came after ZEC was criticised by opposition supporters for printing ballot papers in black and white with some alleging that the move is meant to disenfranchise the [[Citizens' Coalition for Change]] (CCC) and its candidates in the by-elections.

<blockquote>"ZEC is not obliged to print ballot papers in colour/colours that correspond to contesting candidates or party. The applicable provisions that relate to printing of the ballot paper are in section 52A of the Electoral Act & Section 5 of the Electoral Regulation SI 21 of 2005. The sections do not at all bind the Commission to print any ballot papers in the manner the party is alleging. What is important is to distinguish the colour of the ballot paper depending on the type of election as envisaged by Section 5 of the Electoral Regulations. All ballot papers are in terms of the law required to have the following information on them Name of candidate, Name of party 3.Symbol 4.Photograph,and 5.marking space May check forms V.9 and V.10 in the Regulations. The law does not require the Commission to print the photograph or symbol of the party in colour. It is unfortunate that the party went on to educate its supporters without consulting with the Commission on the contents and form of ballot paper."</blockquote>

On 22 March 2022, ahead of the [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Zimbabwe_By-elections_(March_2022) by-elections on 26 March 2022], Jasper Mangwana said ZEC was not obliged to use colour but are only required by law to include the symbol, photograph, name of candidate and party and marking space on all ballot papers. Writing on Twitter, Mangwana said:

On 14 April 2021, Jasper Mangwana was appointed to the Zimbabwe Youth Council (ZYC) Board by [[Kirsty Coventry]]. He was appointed [[Zimbabwe Electoral Commission]] (ZEC) spokesperson with effect from Friday 18 March 2022 taking over from [[Joyce Kazembe]].<ref name="PN">[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/03/20/mangwana-to-replace-kazembe-as-the-new-zec-spokesperson/ Mangwana To Replace Kazembe As The New ZEC Spokesperson], ''Pindula News'', Published: March 20, 2022, Retrieved: March 22, 2022</ref>

Jasper Mangwana is the chairperson and founder of Zimbabwe Youth in SDGs (ZYSDG). Mangwana is the President of the Internet Society of Zimbabwe and a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Commissioner. He was appointed ZEC spokesperson with effect from 18 March 2022.

Education

Mangwana holds a Master of Science in Information Systems Management from Midlands State University. He also holds a Certificate in GIS and Remote Sensing Practical Course from Bindura University of Science Education.[1]

Career

