On '''22 March 2022''', ahead of the [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Zimbabwe_By-elections_(March_2022) by-elections on 26 March 2022], Jasper Mangwana said ZEC was not obliged to use colour but are only required by law to include the symbol, photograph, name of candidate and party and marking space on all ballot papers. Writing on Twitter, Mangwana said:

'''Jasper Mangwana''' is the chairperson and founder of [[Zimbabwe Youth in SDGs]] (ZYSDG). Mangwana is the President of the Internet Society of Zimbabwe and a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Commissioner. He was appointed ZEC spokesperson with effect from 18 March 2022.

Schools/Education

Mangwana holds a Master of Science in Information Systems Management from Midlands State University. He also holds a Certificate in GIS and Remote Sensing Practical Course from Bindura University of Science Education.[1]

Service/Career

On 14 April 2021, Jasper Mangwana was appointed to the Zimbabwe Youth Council (ZYC) Board by Kirsty Coventry. He was appointed Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) spokesperson with effect from Friday 18 March 2022 taking over from Joyce Kazembe.[2]

Events

On 22 March 2022, ahead of the by-elections on 26 March 2022, Jasper Mangwana said ZEC was not obliged to use colour but are only required by law to include the symbol, photograph, name of candidate and party and marking space on all ballot papers. Writing on Twitter, Mangwana said:

"ZEC is not obliged to print ballot papers in colour/colours that correspond to contesting candidates or party. The applicable provisions that relate to printing of the ballot paper are in section 52A of the Electoral Act & Section 5 of the Electoral Regulation SI 21 of 2005. The sections do not at all bind the Commission to print any ballot papers in the manner the party is alleging. What is important is to distinguish the colour of the ballot paper depending on the type of election as envisaged by Section 5 of the Electoral Regulations. All ballot papers are in terms of the law required to have the following information on them Name of candidate, Name of party 3.Symbol 4.Photograph,and 5.marking space May check forms V.9 and V.10 in the Regulations. The law does not require the Commission to print the photograph or symbol of the party in colour. It is unfortunate that the party went on to educate its supporters without consulting with the Commission on the contents and form of ballot paper."

The comments by Mangwana came after ZEC was criticised by opposition supporters for printing ballot papers in black and white with some alleging that the move is meant to disenfranchise the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) and its candidates in the by-elections.

=2022 Invoice for voters roll

In November 2022, ZEC invoiced Election Resource Centre (a local independent election watchdog) US$187 000 for the release of a hard copy of the voters’ roll. Director Babra Bhebe told stakeholders at a delimitation conference in Bulawayo that they received the invoice after requesting a quotation from the electoral management body.

ZAPU election secretary Kevin Mapanda said the fee was too high for any political party adding, “The problem is that ZEC only engages the ruling Zanu PF party and this delimitation process is going to cause confusion.”

MDC Alliance national deputy organising secretary Mukombwe Dube echoed Mapanda’s remarks saying ZEC’s fees were meant to deprive other political parties of access to the voters’ roll.

Citizens Coalition for Change national deputy secretary for elections Ellen Shiriyedenga also said ZEC should have consulted before gazetting the fees.

Zanu PF director of commissariat, mobilisation and elections Kizito Kuchekwa said they respected the independence of ZEC despite having their own concerns against the electoral management body.

ZEC spokesperson commissioner Jasper Mangwana, however, said a cheaper electronic format would be available “soon”. [3]

Further Reading