Difference between revisions of "Jasper Masango"

In July 2018, Jasper Masango was elected to Ward 3 Mutoko RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1702 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 3 Mutoko RDC with 1702 votes, beating Tendai Mhindirira of MDC-Alliance with 304 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]