Latest revision as of 09:25, 12 April 2022
Jayden Bakare is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a forward for Whawha Football Club.
Career
Bakare joined Whawha Football Club in May 2021.[1]
References
- ↑ Sukoluhle Ndlovu, JUST IN: Whawha bolsters squad ahead of the Chibuku Super Cup Midlands Derby, Sunday News, Published: May 20, 2021, Retrieved: April 12, 2022