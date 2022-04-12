Pindula

Latest revision as of 09:25, 12 April 2022

Jayden Bakare is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a forward for Whawha Football Club.

Career

Bakare joined Whawha Football Club in May 2021.[1]

References

  1. Sukoluhle Ndlovu, JUST IN: Whawha bolsters squad ahead of the Chibuku Super Cup Midlands Derby, Sunday News, Published: May 20, 2021, Retrieved: April 12, 2022


