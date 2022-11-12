Jayden Magaya is an England-based footballer with a Zimbabwean heritage.

Personal Details

His parents relocated to the United Kingdom from Zimbabwe in 2002. He is the son of Tichaurawa Magaya.[1]

Education

No information was found about his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Career

Magaya started his footballing journey at Hunslet Football Club at the age of five.

He was also under the tutelage of Zimbabwean coach Phillip Zulu at his Leeds-based Super Eagles in the Futsal League.

At the age of 12, Magaya scored 46 goals in 32 games during the 2021/2022 season. After scoring 36 goals in 23 matches for Forza Academy, he was signed by Hull City in May. He then scored 10 goals in nine games.

Events

Jayden's father, Tichaurawa, said that his son is open to representing Zimbabwe in the future. He said:

We moved to the UK in 2002 thus making Jayden qualify to represent both countries ( Zimbabwe and England). His personal attributes include being a utility player and lately we are seeing his striking instincts to the likes of (the late former CAPS United striker) Shacky Tauro and ex-Black Rhinos gangling forward Maronga Nyangela. He has a physical presence in the box, holds the ball well and takes on defenders and has powerful shots from both legs. It feels great to have such talent and recognition far away from home. As a former player myself I just wish the best for my son.

Further Reading