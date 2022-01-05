|description= Jayne Mnangagwa born Jayne Matarise was Emmerson Mnangagwa's first wife. She died on January 31 2002 after a long battle with cervical cancer.

Background

Jayne Mnangagwa was born Jayne Matarise. She was the first cousin of Josiah Tongogara. Jayne’s mother and Tongogara’s mother were sisters. She was born in Shurugwi, the fifth child in a family of eight boys and two girls.[1]

Marriage To Emmerson Mnangagwa

Jayne Matarise met Emmerson Mnangagwa in September 1973 while she was living with her first cousin Josiah Magama Tongogara. The couple had with six children, Farai, Tasiwa, Vimbayi, Tapiwa, Tariro and Emmerson Junior.

Emmerson and Jayne Mnangagwa had their first child, Farai in 1976. In 1977, the couple was blessed with their second daughter Tasiwa.

When Emmerson Mnangagwa took up his post in Mozambique as the special assistant to the president, Jayne remained in Zambia taking care of the family. She later joined him in Mozambique with the two young children.

After independence, Jayne Mnangagwa continued to look after the family, choosing to support her husband’s political and public life by focusing on running the family farm, and her own business right up to her death.[1]

Death

Jayne Mnangagwa died on January 31 2002 after a long battle with cervical cancer.[1]