JazziQ is a South African musician who is part of the DJ duo called JazziDisciples.

Background

His grandmother raised him in Alexandra whilst his parents stayed in the north of Johannesburg. His music influencers were his dad and uncle, who hosted famous musicians at home. JazziQ was around the likes of Oskido, Shimza, Culoe Da Song, Black Coffee among many others.[1]

Real Name

JazziQ's real name is Tumelo Monyani.[1]

Education

JazziQ learnt at Highlands North Boys’ High School.[1]

Career

He started DJing at the young age of 14 and producing at 16 years old. As part of the duo JazziDisciples, he was invited to play for the international Afropunk Festival in December 2019.

The duo also opened for Miguel when he had a concert in South Africa and they have worked with Black Coffee.[1]