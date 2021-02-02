<blockquote>"Guys I would like to apologize about the statement that was put earlier on about me missing. I just haven't been on my phone for the past few days so people started speculating that something is wrong with me. But I just decided to be away. My deepest apologies about everything. I hope everyone is okay. Just want to let everyone know that I am fine and nothing happened to me, nothing is wrong with me. I'm still in one piece."</blockquote><ref name="T">[https://twitter.com/MrJazziQ/status/1356342338252136449 Mr JazziQ], ''Twitter'', Published: February 1, 2021, Retrieved: February 2, 2021</ref>

JazziQ was reported to be missing. He, however, posted a video on Twitter clarifying that he was not missing but had not been on his phone for some time. He said:

The duo also opened for Miguel when he had a concert in South Africa and they have worked with Black Coffee.<ref name="B"/>

The duo also opened for Miguel when he had a concert in South Africa and they have worked with Black Coffee.<ref name="B"/>

JazziQ is a South African musician who is part of the DJ duo called JazziDisciples.

Background

His grandmother raised him in Alexandra whilst his parents stayed in the north of Johannesburg. His music influencers were his dad and uncle, who hosted famous musicians at home. JazziQ was around the likes of Oskido, Shimza, Culoe Da Song, Black Coffee among many others.[1]

Real Name

JazziQ's real name is Tumelo Monyani.[1]

Education

JazziQ learnt at Highlands North Boys’ High School.[1]

Career

He started DJing at the young age of 14 and producing at 16 years old. As part of the duo JazziDisciples, he was invited to play for the international Afropunk Festival in December 2019.

The duo also opened for Miguel when he had a concert in South Africa and they have worked with Black Coffee.[1]

Missing

JazziQ was reported to be missing. He, however, posted a video on Twitter clarifying that he was not missing but had not been on his phone for some time. He said:

"Guys I would like to apologize about the statement that was put earlier on about me missing. I just haven't been on my phone for the past few days so people started speculating that something is wrong with me. But I just decided to be away. My deepest apologies about everything. I hope everyone is okay. Just want to let everyone know that I am fine and nothing happened to me, nothing is wrong with me. I'm still in one piece."

[2]