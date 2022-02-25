In July 2018, Jealous Nyakurerwa was elected to Ward 29 Chaminuka RDC, for Zanu PF with 1583 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 29 Chaminuka RDC with 1583 votes, beating Nyarai Chimwaza of MDC Alliance with 1082 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

