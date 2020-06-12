Mawarire left ZimPF (then rebranded as [[National People's Party]], NPP) in April 2017. He then teamed up with fellow Zimbabweans in December 2017 to form the [[National Patriotic Front]] (NPF) after the military coup in November 2017 and became the party's founding spokesperson, a position he holds until now.

Mawarire is the executive director and founding trustee for the [[Centre for Elections and Democracy in Southern Africa]] (CEDSA), which carries out the observation of elections. CEDSA was founded in February 2011. As a journalist, Mawarire, has worked at The Tribune, Daily Mirror and New Ziana. He also worked for the [[Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) ]] as a research officer, an election observer NGO in 2007-2008 before founding the Centre for Elections & Democracy in Southern Africa (Cedsa) in 2011.<ref name="Fingaz">Ray Ndlovu,[http://www.financialgazette.co.zw/up-close-with-jealousy-mawarire/ Up close with Jealousy Mawarire], ''Financial Gazette'', published: June 6, 2013, retrieved: June 27, 2016</ref> Mawarire joined politics in 2015 where he teamed up with like minded Zimbabweans to form the [[Zimbabwe People First]] (ZimPF) led by former Vice President, [[Joice Mujuru]] where he was the party's founding Spokesperson.<ref name="ND">Obey Manayati/Everson Mushava, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2016/06/29/mujuru-supporters-beaten-rally/ Mujuru supporters beaten up after rally], ''NewsDay'', published: June 29, 2016, retrieved: June 29, 2016</ref>

Jealousy Mbizvo Mawarire is a Zimbabwean politician, founding member and current spokesperson for the National Patriotic Front. He is also a journalist and the executive director and founding trustee for the Centre for Elections and Democracy in Southern Africa (CEDSA). Mawarire is well known for filing a case with the Constitutional Court during the days of the Government of National Unity in 2013, challenging President Mugabe to set dates for presidential and parliamentary elections by 29th June without electoral reforms. He is also a former spokesperson for the National People's Party.

Background

Mawarire was born in 1974 in Masvingo Province. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English & Linguistics and a Post Graduate Diploma in Media and Communication Studies from the University of Zimbabwe and a Masters of Arts in Journalism & Media Studies from Rhodes University. Mawarire was one of the 4 students from Africa to get a Belgian Technical Cooperation (BTC) scholarship along with three other African students from Zambia, Ethiopia & Nigeria in 2003.[1]

Career

Mawarire is the executive director and founding trustee for the Centre for Elections and Democracy in Southern Africa (CEDSA), which carries out the observation of elections. CEDSA was founded in February 2011. As a journalist, Mawarire, has worked at The Tribune, Daily Mirror and New Ziana. He also worked for the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) as a research officer, an election observer NGO in 2007-2008 before founding the Centre for Elections & Democracy in Southern Africa (Cedsa) in 2011.[2] Mawarire joined politics in 2015 where he teamed up with like minded Zimbabweans to form the Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) led by former Vice President, Joice Mujuru where he was the party's founding Spokesperson.[3]

Constitutional Court Application

Between May and June 2013, Mawarire filed a case with the Constitutional Court challenging President Mugabe to set dates for presidential and parliamentary elections by 29th June, arguing that the principals of the Government of National Unity risked violating the constitution. Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku, ruled in favour of Mawarire's application and ruled that, it was legally impossible to hold elections by 29th June but said the elections should take place no later than 31st July 2013. Chidyausiku's ruling was supported by six other judges. [4]

At the time of the application it was widely believed that Mawarire was a plant from ZANU-PF meant to give traction to the former ruling party’s bid for an early election.In an interview with a private newspaper Mawarire defended himself and said that he had acted alone as a concerned citizen who wanted to see the rule of law prevail. He said,

"When I approached the ConCourt with my application on May 2 2013, my drive and overarching conviction was not to make history, but to correct it. We were surely, and for some time, between June 29 and July 31, living in an unfortunate historical epoch where President Mugabe, former Prime Minister Tsvangirai and the Cabinet were governing without a parliament and this country was mutating into a dictatorship that I felt would have resulted in a leadership accountable to itself and if this did not frighten you, then certainly nothing about bad governance will. It is this situation that the application sought to correct and just as I was on May 31 when the ConCourt ruled in my favour, I am still convinced I made the right decision. I know the economic situation is not good, but I also know that the people making a lot of noise are those that lost in the elections and subsequently lost the privileges that came with being in government. I am aware most of those who lost have fallen on hard times. If this class represents all Zimbabweans in your own definition, then surely you should think again about your characterisation of a Zimbabwean. What I did was to afford the people of Zimbabwe their democratic right to choose their leaders and what this government does is nothing of my business. I managed to set a precedent that elections should be held when they are due and whether this government they chose will deliver, it is outside the import of my court application."[5]

Controversies

Public physical brawl with Gift Nyandaro

On the 30th of March 2017, Joice Mujuru’s spokesperson and incoming secretary-general of National People's Party Gift Nyandoro was reportedly left with a fractured leg a physical altercation with Jealousy Mbizvo Mawarire. Nyandaro said he was attacked by Mawarire over a misunderstanding arising from policy positions. Nyandaro said:[6]

It is true that Mawarire attacked me. I was actually left with a dislocated leg and I am currently trying to seek medical attention in town[7]

Mawarire disputed this saying:

He came to the hotel where I am having a workshop wanting to see me. I came out to see him and asked him why he attacked me in the media. He became violent and tried to attack me. That’s when I stopped him in his tracks and put him down.[8]







Mawarire was formally charged after he handed himself over to police in the company of his lawyer Dzimbabwe Chimbga. The State alleges that on June 24 2016, he posted a tweet accusing Moyo of failing to account for $114 000 raised from the sale of a Kingstons building, when he was still Information minister.The tweet read:

“Jonathan Moyo and Tsitsi Mabukucha sold Kingstons building, can’t account for $114000, not arrested.”

Mawarire said police indicated they were not yet ready for trial, as they were still investigating the matter. Chimbga said his client was released after police recorded a warned-and-cautioned statement from him.[9]



