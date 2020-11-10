Difference between revisions of "Jean Gasho"
Pictures
==Pictures==
|+
|+
File:Jean Gasho Poses For Photo.jpg|Jean Gasho
|+
File:Jean Gasho In African Attire.jpg|Jean Gasho In African Attire
|+
File:Jean Gasho and her son.jpg|Jean Gasho and her son
|+
File:Jean Gasho and Husband Boaz.jpg|Jean Gasho and Husband Boaz
|+
File:Jean Gasho With Husband.jpg|Jean Gasho and Husband Boaz
|+
File:Jean Gasho.jpg|Jean Gasho
|+
File:Jean Gasho and her child.jpg|Jean Gasho and her child
|+
File:Jean Gasho Painting.jpg|Jean Gasho Painting
|+
File:Jean Gasho Photo Pose.jpg|Jean Gasho Photo Pose
|+
File:Jean Gasho on phone.jpg|Jean Gasho on phone
|+
File:Jean Gasho Photo 2.jpg|Jean Gasho
|+
File:Jean Gasho With Blonde Braids.jpg|Jean Gasho With Blonde Braids
|+
File:Jean Gasho Writing.jpg|Jean Gasho Writing
|+
References
==References==
|Jean Gasho
Jean Gasho
|Born
|Zimbabwe
|Other names
|Mary-Tamar
|Occupation
|Blogging
|Known for
|Blogging about her life
|Spouse(s)
|Boaz
|Children
|4
|Website
|jeangasho
Jean Gasho (also known as Mary-Tamar) is a Zimbabwean UK based blogger and entrepreneur. She is mostly known for her outspoken blogging and social media comments about social issues. She has also blogged extensively about her personal life, especially from her involvement with the Agape For All Nations Ministries around 2012, her departure from the church, her divorce, and her court case of Sexual Miscoduct against Pastor Walter Masocha, the founder of Agape For All Nations Ministries.
Gasho has most notably blogged for the Huffington Post and also has a business she founded, called Black British Entertainment.