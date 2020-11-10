Difference between revisions of "Jean Gasho"

Jean Gasho (also known as Mary-Tamar) is a Zimbabwean UK based blogger and entrepreneur. She is mostly known for her outspoken blogging and social media comments about social issues. She has also blogged extensively about her personal life, especially from her involvement with the Agape For All Nations Ministries around 2012, her departure from the church, her divorce, and her court case of Sexual Miscoduct against Pastor Walter Masocha, the founder of Agape For All Nations Ministries.

Gasho has most notably blogged for the Huffington Post and also has a business she founded, called Black British Entertainment.

Pictures

Jean Gasho

Jean Gasho In African Attire

Jean Gasho and her son

Jean Gasho and Husband Boaz

Jean Gasho and Husband Boaz

Jean Gasho

Jean Gasho and her child

Jean Gasho Painting

Jean Gasho Photo Pose

Jean Gasho on phone

Jean Gasho

Jean Gasho With Blonde Braids

Jean Gasho Writing