Difference between revisions of "Jefferson Muserera"

Jefferson Muserera is a Zimbabwean television personality, model, singer and pastor.

Background

His father is a pastor with Living Water of Life Ministries International.

Muserera moved to South Africa in 2006 after getting married. He was pursuing his modeling career in South Africa. [1]

Muserera divorced Melisa Tendai Muserera (nee Mudzi) after 10 years of marriage over irreconcilable differences. Melisa filed divorce papers with the High Court in January 2018 claiming their marriage had irretrievably broken down.

On May 10 2018, Melisa approached the same court and filed her affidavit of evidence claiming the parties had resolved to divorce through consent.[2]

Education

Muserera attended Glen Norah and Lord Malvern High School.

Career

Acting Career

He landed an acting role in the local drama, Wenera.

Music Career

In January 2020, Muserera launched his debut gospel single and video titled Kunaka Kwenyu.

Before releasing music as a solo musician, Muserera was a backing vocalist under Pastor G and a couple of musicians under Zaoga such as Pastor Carol Mujokoro.

Muserera is a member of the Extreme Afrique band led by musician-cum-producer Lyton Ngolomi and his wife Bethan.[3]