Difference between revisions of "JefreyTangemhare"

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 27 Gutu RDC with 979 votes, beating Stephen Mawarire Muunde of Zanu-PF with 906 votes. [1]

Events

